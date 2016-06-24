Global stock futures are rallying after polls closed in Britain's EU referendum

Photo: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images.

After surging on Thursday, stock futures are continuing to push higher in Friday’s early Asian trade, buoyed by a growing belief that the UK have voted to remain a member of the European Union.

In Asia, the ASX 200 in Australia is tipped to surged close to 1.8% while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is pointing to gains of around 2.5%.

In Europe, stock futures across the continent, and importantly the UK, are sitting up around 0.5%.

US S&P 500 futures are also up 0.3%.

On current form, it looks set to be a strong day for stock investors in Asia.

The official outcome of the UK referendum is expected to arrive around lunchtime in eastern Australia.

