Instagram And Foursquare Photos From Stock Exchanges Around The World

Photo: Instagram user febenedetti

If you watch CNBC or Bloomberg TV then you probably have a pretty good idea of what the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq look like. Or, maybe you were lucky enough to check them out in person at some point. Anyway, chances are that you might not be as familiar with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa or Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan.



Fortunately, there are Foursquare and Instagram users all over the world who have snapped pictures of these exchanges from London to Mumbai and Frankfurt to Shanghai.

Now we’re going to take a photo tour of exchanges around the world.

