Stocks and bonds are really expensive

Myles Udland

On Thursday, stocks in New York were higher as the Dow is now within 90 points of reclaiming the 18,000 level and the S&P 500 is within 20 points of 2,100.

Bond yields, meanwhile, remain near recent lows with the 10-year yield at 1.98% and the 30-year yield sitting at 2.56%.

Via Credit Suisse, here’s a reminder that when you look at the price of these assets relative to historical trends, they look awfully expensive.

Stocks and bondsCredit Suisse

NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.