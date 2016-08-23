A company has created stink-resistant boxers -- and two pairs can last you a week

We’ve all been there. Sometimes there’s no other way but to re-wear stinky underwear because you skipped laundry day or ran out of fresh pairs during a trip. Now, you might not have to feel so shameful to wear the same underwear you wore the day before. Y Athletics says they have developed an underwear that has advanced odor-resistant qualities, so it can be worn several times without getting stinky.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.