Sting Returns To TNA And Wins The World Title

It appears that TNA Wrestling won the Sting sweepstakes. Instead of the rumoured Sting vs. Undertaker WrestleMania 27 Dream Match, Sting fans will be treated to Sting vs. Jeff Hardy on TNA Impact. Sting has re-signed with TNA and regained the TNA world title defeating Hardy at the Impact tapings.



This Sting to WWE story spiraled out of control a few weeks ago thanks to of all things a newspaper report. Yes, a newspaper report on pro wrestling in 2011 drove one of the biggest Internet stories of the year for three weeks. The New York Daily News “reported” that Sting had signed a one year contract with the WWE. The news combined with the mysterious 2.21.11 videos had fans buzzing about an impending Undertaker vs. Sting match at WrestleMania. It is now safe to report that the “report” was false and Sting will be sticking around the Impact Zone for at least another year.

The Sting saga has been an interesting one to say the least over the last few weeks. TNA helped fuel speculation when they removed Sting from their active roster page. Once Triple H squared off with the Undertaker on RAW it was quickly apparent that Sting wasn’t heading north after all. TNA taped the 3.3.11 Impact Thursday night in Fayetteville, NC which saw Sting return as a mystery opponent and pin Jeff Hardy to become the new TNA champion.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.