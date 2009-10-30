Stimulus: Sarkozy Installs $400,000 Shower

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is bearing some serious heat for allegedly installing one of the most expensive showers we’ve ever heard of.



EUObserver: A shower for €276,000 was also installed temporarily in the Grand Palace in Paris, but the president never used it. It had massage and surround sound radio functions and was custom built for the 1.6 metre tall president, the UK’s Daily Telegraph reported.

It appears to have also had air conditioning.

Still, the Sarkozy government has called the allegations false. Hopefully their clarification is that it was indeed used and not left to waste.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.