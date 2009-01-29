Stimulus Passes The House: 244-188

The stimulus bill passed the house, as expected, but Republicans have their first talking point of the 2010 midterms.. The final tally was 244-188, with just a few no Repubs breaking ranks. So much for bipartisanship.



Now onto the Senate.

Update: Stats god Nate Silver still think it’s unlikely that the Republicans could mount a successful filibuster in the Senate.

See Also:

WSJ Rips The Stimulus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.