Microsoft, Cisco, Rivals Scramble For Stimulus Dollars

It’s said that no one read all 1,071 pages of the $787 billion stimulus passage before it was rapidly passed in February. But in the days since, lobbyists and lawyers have pored over every word, and a share of those public dollars could be a windfall for big tech.

The WSJ tracks a few companies aggressively moving for their piece of the pie.

Cisco (CSCO) has created dedicated sales teams to identify and target institutions now rolling in federal dollars.

Microsoft (MSFT) is doing something similar, in the education market.

Oracle (ORCL) is holding a “how to spend your stimulus dollars” event for customers later this month.

“Stimulus has become part of the lingua franca,” of IT sales, says a senior director at Autodesk (ADSK), doing its own customer outreach.

IBM (IBM) sees a role for its consultants to audit everyone else. “There is special money in the stimulus bill that puts in lots of inspector generals” to ensure funds are spent properly, said Gerard Mooney, IBM’s general manager for government and education.

