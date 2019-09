The earmark-free, green stimulus includes a tax break for RV manufacturers. The cut was lobbied for by Senators and Reps from Indiana, where many RVs are manufactured.



Of course, these aren’t earmarks, just tax cuts that happen to apply to a specific industry concentrated in the geography of the supporter. Not earmarks though, not in this bill.

