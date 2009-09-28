With Stimulus Fading, Here Comes Credit Crunch Part II

The Telegraph’s feisty Ambrose Evans-Pritchard pours a gallon of ice cold water over your v-shaped dreams. There’s no real growth, even with massive government stimulus, and oh yeah, there’s another credit crunch coming.



Whoever wins today’s elections in Germany will face the reckoning so deftly dodged before. Kurzarbeit, that subsidises firms not to fire workers, is running out. The cash-for-clunkers scheme ended this month. It certainly “worked”.

Car sales were up 28pc in August, but only by stealing from the future. The centre for Automotive Research says sales will fall by a million next year: “It will be the largest downturn ever suffered by the German car industry.”

Fiat’s Sergio Marchionne warns of “disaster” for Italy unless Rome renews its car scrappage subsidies. Chrysler too will see some “harsh reality” following the expiry of America’s scheme this month. Some expect US car sales to slump 40pc in September.

And get ready for another deflationary bite

Tim Congdon from International Monetary Research says that US bank loans have been falling at an annual pace of almost 14pc since early Summer: “There has been nothing like this in the USA since the 1930s.”

M3 money has been falling at a 5pc rate; M2 fell by 12pc in August; the Commercial Paper market has shrunk from $1.6 trillion to $1.2 trillion since late May; the Monetary Multiplier at the St Louis Fed is below zero (0.925). In Europe, M3 money has been contracting at a 1pc rate since April.

Private loans have fallen by €111bn since January. Whether you see a credit crunch in Euroland depends where you sit. It is already garrotting Spain. Germany’s Mittelstand says it is “a reality”, even if not for big companies that issue bonds. The Economy Ministry is drawing up plans for €250bn in state credit, knowing firms will be unable to roll over debts.

