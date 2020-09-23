About 9 million people are likely to miss out on a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check because of a lack of updated government records

Jeff Fusco/Stringer These eligible recipients are ‘outside of the tax system’ and ‘likely to be very low-income,’ the watchdog report said.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report published Monday that 8.7 million Americans were likely to miss out on coronavirus relief checks of up to $US1,200.

Neither the Treasury nor the IRS kept up-to-date records on the number of people eligible to receive a stimulus check who have not yet received one, according to the congressional watchdog’s report.

The lack of “such information could hinder outreach efforts and place potentially millions of individuals at risk of missing their payment,” the report said.

A government watchdog concluded in a report Monday that millions of Americans might miss out on coronavirus relief checks because of incomplete records from the IRS and Treasury Department.

More than 8.7 million people might not receive a stimulus check of up to $US1,200 for which they are eligible because of these missing records, according to a 371-page assessment released by the Government Accountability Office, an entity of Congress responsible for conducting audits and evaluations.

“Without an updated estimate, the Treasury, the IRS, other federal agencies, and IRS’ outreach partners are limited in their ability to appropriately scale and target outreach and communication efforts to individuals who may be eligible for a payment,” the report added.

These eligible recipients are “outside of the tax system” and “likely to be very low-income,” the report said, citing a group working with the IRS to spread awareness of relief payments. These recipients are “therefore most in need of the money,” the report added.

In March, President Donald Trump signed a $US2 trillion economic rescue package to help mitigate the devastating economic consequences Americans faced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Included in this package were payments of $US1,200 that were sent out to millions of people in the US.

Since then, Congress has stalled on passing a second round of coronavirus relief legislation. House Democrats in May passed a $US3.4 trillion stimulus package, but Senate leaders repeatedly struck it down, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, saying the proposal had “no chance of becoming law.”

Trump has urged the Senate to pass another relief package, calling specifically for Republicans to get behind it.

“I want to see people get money,” Trump said at a press conference earlier this week.

The coronavirus has infected more than 6.8 million people in the US, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 199,000 people in the US have died from it.

