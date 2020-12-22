'A bad time to have a computer glitch': COVID-19 stimulus bill text delayed by printer errors and internet issues

Tom Brenner/Reuters Printer and internet snafus held up the release of the text of Congress’ latest stimulus bill at the US Capitol on Monday.

A confluence of tech snafus delayed Monday’s release of the text of the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill in Congress.

Printer issues and a glitch in uploading the bill text on congressional computers were significant factors in the delay, according to lawmakers and reporters on Capitol Hill.

“Unfortunately, it’s a bad time to have a computer glitch,” Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota told reporters.

The 5,500-page bill was finally uploaded and carted through the Capitol just before 2 p.m., leaving lawmakers with little time to read through it ahead of votes scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Lawmakers spent hours on Monday awaiting the text of the roughly $US900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package coupled with provisions to avoid a government shutdown.

The main issues holding up the process were printer malfunctions and a corrupted file that led to a computer glitch, according to Jake Sherman of Politico and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News.

Hearing printer delays involved in Coronabus holdup. May be the longest bill ever passed by Congress in page length — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) December 21, 2020

It’s worse than printer delays. They cannot get the Covid relief/govt funding bill uploaded to the internet. the computers keep bugging out, several sources told me. have heard about a corrupt file in education piece of the bill. all sections need to be combined into 1 file — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 21, 2020

Democratic and Republican leaders sent advisories to members recommending a yes vote and listing key provisions of the package in bullet points.

Physical copies of the bill were shuttled through the Capitol once the printer issues were resolved.

Folks! The bill is on the move! pic.twitter.com/AYTztVZaYA — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 21, 2020

The bill ended up being so large mainly because the stimulus package was merged with what’s known as an omnibus bill to fund the government. Lawmakers have passed stopgap measures to avoid a shutdown.

The overall bill is called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

