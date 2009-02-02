Stimulus Bill Dead In The Senate?

It easily passed the House without a single Republican vote, but the current stimulus bill as its written may be dead in the Senate. At least that’s the message from the Republicans, who cling to mere shreds of power.



AP: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday the massive stimulus bill backed by President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats could go down to defeat if it’s not stripped of unnecessary spending and focused more on housing issues and tax cuts.

Should the bill be stripped of all the nonsense? Given how little of the bill is actually stimulative in any meaningful sense (i.e. not merely more money to government employees), the Republicans have a case. That being said, it’s hard to see what cards they hold — this sound like wishful thinking and bluster. And if Judd Gregg heads to the Commerce Dept. (announcement could come tomorrow) they’ll be weakend further.

