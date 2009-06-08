Stimulus Bucks Being Spent On Air Conditioners For The South

The costs of construction for new gas and oil construction are falling. [Energy Source]

Why wave and tidal power are so darned expensive, and are at risk of being shut down. [Earth2Tech]

Indian gears up to become the world leader in solar power. [Green Inc.]

Without new investment, oil will spike, says Shell. [Peak Oil]

China moves away from pollution, hoping to get 35% of energy by 2020 from clean sources. [Bloomberg]

U.S. and China in tough negotiations on climate change bills. [NYT]

Three takes on energy storage solutions. [Greentech Media]

Comparing the cost of electricity from different sources. [AltEnergyStocks]

Stimulus funds will help with air conditioning in the south. [NYT]

East Coast will get hit with rising sea levels first. [WaPo]

Vestas increases its sales force by 20%, boosts Chinese workers by a third. [Bloomberg]

The recession means there is less trash in the world, which is hurting the garbage business. [Long Island Business News]

A tax on carbon is no better than a tax on income. [Marginal Revolution]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.