Want To Go To Art Basel?

Counting your pennies and suddenly realised you do have enough money to buy some art in Miami? Well, fear not; you can still go to the prestigious Art Basel festival in Miami. Despite the presence of Naomi Cambell-dating Russian billionaires, the turnout is still sufficiently low to leave high-end rooms available. CityFile played travel agent:



Rooms at Miami’s top hotels are not at all hard to come by, judging by what’s available on sites like Expedia and Orbitz. A run-of-the-mill room at Andre Balazs‘s Standard Hotel, for example, will cost you $426 a night if you arrive on Thursday and leave on Sunday. And there are availabilities at a number of other spots that would normally be booked months in advance, including the Delano, Sagamore, Shore Club, Four Seasons, Gansevoort, and Ritz-Carlton. If you’re thinking of making a last-minute trip south, you need not worry about transportation either. Seats aboard flights from NYC to Miami are still up for sale, and although we didn’t call to check, we’re guessing that NetJets customers won’t have any trouble booking a reservation either.

This is your chance to save Art Basel from a slower year.

