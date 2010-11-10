Still Think The Apple TV Isn't The Next Big Living Room Gaming Platform?

Photo: Big Bucket Software

Here’s a photograph of an iPad game running on a big-screen TV, controlled by an iPhone or iPod touch. (Specifically, this is a beta of “The Incident,” a neat retro game for iOS.)It’s cool that, very soon, you’ll be able to plug an iPad into your TV and play a game like this. But that’s more work than most people will want to do.



But imagine how big this could become once the new $99 Apple TV gets a software update with an App Store and becomes a living room gaming console. (We expect this to happen next year.)

Nintendo’s Wii became a popular game system because of simple, fun games, and a novel input method (waving sticks in the air). Microsoft is hoping that the Kinect add-on for the Xbox 360 can do the same, with cameras that make you “the controller.”

Similarly, a gaming/apps platform for the Apple TV — and multi-touch controllers with motion sensors, like the iPhone and iPod touch — could finally give Apple’s big push into the living room some steam.

