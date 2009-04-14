Cramer: Stewart Interview Was "A Complete And Utter Ambush"!

We’re over it, but CNBC showman stock-picker Jim Cramer is not. He told told the Ohio State Lantern his interview on the Daily Show last month “was a complete and utter ambush” and that host Jon Stewart did not “comport himself as a gentleman.”



Cramer’s rant:

He told my staff that it was going to be fun, convivial, no clips, but [it] doesn’t matter, he’s a comedian, he can do whatever he wants.

Was it a fair fight? No, it wasn’t even a fight. I came on with the idea of taking a high road approach and discussing the issues, obviously [Stewart] came on strictly to try to humiliate me. It was brutal.

Was he stand-up? Absolutely not.

Did he comport himself as a gentleman? Hardly. It was a deposition; he wants to be a prosecutor.

His goal was just to humiliate and destroy me and probably get me fired, and last I looked, I still have a show.

It was a 20 minute interview, he picked the worst eight minutes to make me look as horrible as possible. It’s his show, he can do whatever he wants. If he comes on my show, it’ll be a fair discussion, but he’s not gonna come on my show, because he’s all about his [ratings] numbers.

