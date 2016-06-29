A 'Game of Thrones' actor whose character has been MIA for three seasons kills it with another joke

Another “Game of Thrones” season come and gone, and still no sign of Gendry.

The last we saw of King Robert Baratheon’s bastard son, Melisandre was leeching him of his royal blood for a ritual, and Davos, always the hero, smuggled him away in a rowboat and told him to row to King’s Landing. Gendry, who can’t swim and has never used a rowboat, takes off in an effort to survive. That was the end of season three.

Gendry has yet to appear in Westeros again, but each year, actor Joe Dempsie pokes fun at his own character’s mysterious whereabouts on social media.

This year, he didn’t disappoint.

Following the conclusion of season six, Dempsie tweeted, “…Life is but a meme,” a slight nod to Gendry’s internet popularity and the children’s nursery rhyme “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” changing the rhyme from “life is but a dream.”

…Life is but a meme. #GoT

— Joe Dempsie (@joedempsie) June 27, 2016

His first joking tweet followed season four.

After season five, he posted the music video for the Lonely Island’s “I’m on a Boat.”

While it would make sense that his boat capsized and he drowned, some fans are hoping for his return, or at least to know what happened to this lovely character.

We still miss you, Gendry.

