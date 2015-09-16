The internet is creating an army of memes to mock Kim Davis

Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis became infamous in early September when she refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.

By doing so, Davis defied the Supreme Court, which legalised gay marriage nationwide in June, and spent a few days in jail, leading her to become a celebrated icon for Christians who oppose marriage equality.

Mike Huckabee even welcomed Davis back from behind bars with a massive rally, where she entered the stage to “Eye of the Tiger.”

Davis has since returned to work, where she still refuses to issue same-sex marriage licenses but won’t stop her deputies.

And it didn’t take long for people to point out that while many don’t believe in, or like, aspects of their jobs, they still do them.

As a result, a wave of memes comparing famous film characters and other celebrities “still doing their job” has washed over social media.

Check out some of the most popular ones: