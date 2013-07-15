Stillborn Births Soar In Economically Ravaged Greece

Stillborn births in Greece soared 21% between 2008 and 2011, almost certainly because of the country’s economic recession, Greek news site Ekathimerini reports.



In 2011, there were 4 stillbirths per one thousand individuals, compared with 3.31 per thousand in 2008.

Researchers are linking it to spiking unemployment, especially among women:

“The findings of the research should not surprise us because it has already been observed in academic publications that recessions are linked to a fall in the number of births,” Simou told Eleftherotypia newspaper, which published her study.

The overall birthrate also fell.

Click here to read the full story at Ethathimerini »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.