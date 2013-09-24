'Still A Smell Of Death' At Scene Where Burning Torso Was Found Outside Qld Town

Queensland police are still at the scene of last week’s gruesome discovery of a dismembered, burning human torso by the side of a country road near Gympie, north of Brisbane.

The body was discovered on Thursday evening but the brutal nature of the killing has only emerged in the past 24 hours.

Police said today they could “still smell death at the scene”.

The partial body was discovered late last week. The head was removed, as were the arms below the elbow and the entire lower body from the ribs down.

The body was also burning in a grass fire by the side of the road which leads from Gympie down to the Sunshine Coast.

Police say they’re disturbed at the extreme steps the killer has taken to remove traces of the victim’s identity.

A police dog and State Emergency Service volunteers were called in to help search the area, and police divers were on the scene this morning.

Although the body hasn’t been identified The Gympie Times reported several people had come forward saying they knew the victim’s identity.

Police are trawling through missing persons reports for Queensland and other states.

