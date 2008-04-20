Still a Bull Market For New York Venture Capital Funding

Venture capital funding continued to grow in NY last quarter, Amanda Fung at Crains reports, bucking the national trend:



60-six area companies received $526 million in venture funding during the quarter, according to a report released by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association. Funding was up 12% from the previous quarter and 35% from the same quarter a year ago.

Nationwide, venture capitalists invested $7.1 billion in 922 companies. Funding was down 8.5% from the fourth quarter and 5% from the same period a year ago.

The big winner in NY was an ad network called Undertone Networks, which raised $47 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.