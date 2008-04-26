Starbucks Hands Out Free Web Access To AT&T Customers - Unless They Own iPhones

Starbucks (SBUX) starts switching to AT&T (T) for Wi-Fi on May 1. When those 7,000 stores switch from T-Mobile on Thursday, 12 million AT&T customers get free Internet – that is, people who have AT&T Broadband or AT&T U-Verse with high-speed Internet.



What about AT&T Wireless customers? They get squat.

Not a big deal for those of us who don’t have a super-cool Web browser on our phone. But if we had shelled out $400 for an iPhone (AAPL), plus another $60 a month for service, we’d be pissed.

