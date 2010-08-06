Stiglitz: We Must Have A Second Round Of Stimulus If We're Going To Get More Jobs

Ahead of today’s jobs report, Joseph Stiglitz is calling for a second stimulus to fight the unemployment problem in the U.S.



Stiglitz, speaking to Bloomberg TV, called the recovery “anemic” and said:

The recovery is so weak that it is not strong enough to generate new jobs for the new entrants in the labour force, let alone to find jobs for the 15 million Americans who would like a job and can’t get one.

Not exactly inspirational stuff ahead of today’s jobs data.

Stiglitz wants a second stimulus, but wants to see it better designed, focused on “education, infrastructure, and technology.”

