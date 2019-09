Joseph Stiglitz explained to Maria Bartiromo why he thinks the Fed is desperately in need of reform. Basically, it comes down to the influence the banks have in selecting the Fed chairman. How can we expect effective regulation or fair financial rescues from men who owe their power to the heads of the biggest banks?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.