Stiglitz: Prepare For Massive Euro Volatility*

It’ll be ugly, and extremely bumpy, but the euro will survive, says Nobel-prize winner Joseph Stiglitz:



Business Week:

Political leaders will do “everything to save the euro and they will muddle through,” Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor, said in an interview in Stockholm today. “Europe is likely to go through a weak period” as governments implement “more austerity measures in the face of a weak economy.”

…

Europe will go through “a period of high volatility, with political action being taken only each time Europe comes to the brink, but when you play brinkmanship there’s always the risk that one of the times that you are on the brink, you wait a little bit too long,” Stiglitz said.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.