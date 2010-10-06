Stiglitz: The Fed Isn't Solving Anything With QE, And It's Creating Chaos Worldwide

Columbia University economist Joseph Stiglitz has lashed out at the Federal Reserve for its quantitative easing programs saying they aren’t helping the U.S. economy, according to Reuters.



Stiglitz did say, however, that the Fed’s actions are causing “chaos” worldwide. He also described the current policy positions of the the Fed as “strange.”

