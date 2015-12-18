A former New York Jets wide receiver just made a big Wall Street move

AP Images Former New York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet

Former New York Jets wide receiver-turned-financial advisor Wayne Chrebet will be joining Stifel Financial Corp. from Barclays Wealth Management.

He is part of a six-person wealth management team with $2 billion in assets which is joining Stifel as part of the firm’s



acquisition of Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas, which closed on December 4.

Chrebet, 42, had been with Barclays since 2012. Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney for four years, records show.

After playing 11 seasons with the Jets, Chrebet retired from the NFL in 2005 following a season-ending concussion.

According to a profile in the Wall Street Journal back in 2010, Chrebet said he first became interested in finance thanks to then-Jets coach Bill Parcells, who encouraged him to put set aside money early on in his football career because it wouldn’t last forever. He shared this financial knowledge with other teammates and also started following CNBC closely, according to the article.

Here are the bios of the team members:

Ed Moldaver, Managing Director/Investments — Mr. Moldaver is a 26-year investment industry veteran and the founding partner of the Moldaver, Lee & Chrebet Group, one of Barclays’ top teams. He was named the #1 financial advisor in the state of New Jersey in Barron’s annual list of America’s Top 1,000 Advisors: 2012 State-by-State as well as Barron’s 2012 list of America’s Top 100 Financial Advisors. Prior to joining Barclays, he served high net worth clients at Morgan Stanley’s global wealth management division. Mr. Moldaver is the author of two books.

James J. Lee, Director/Investments — Mr. Lee has more than 15 years of experience delivering holistic wealth management and customised investment advisory services to high net worth individuals, family offices, institutions, and non-profit organisations. He has worked alongside Mr. Moldaver for the duration of his career.

Wayne Chrebet, Director/Investments — Mr. Chrebet has partnered with Mr. Moldaver since 2008. Prior to becoming a financial advisor, he was a wide receiver for the New York Jets of the National Football League for 11 seasons. Mr. Chrebet's success in professional football has been widely chronicled, and Sports Illustrated named his career history as one of the greatest rags-to-riches stories in the history of professional sports. In 2014, he was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honour. Mr. Chrebet spearheads the sports initiative for the team.

The group also includes Michael von Borsig, CFA, Vice President/Client Service; Mary Sliwa, Assistant Vice President/Client Service; and Mary Bennett, Registered Client Service Associate.

