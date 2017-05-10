These water resistant speakers are so durable you can drive over them with your car

Sticky sounds are portable speakers made of polycarbonate which can survive being run over by a car.

They are water resistant and even float.

You can attach them to any surface using GoPro mounts.

Sticky Sounds are crowdfunding on Kickstarter. One costs around £26.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

