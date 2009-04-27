Sticking To Straight News Makes CNN A Relic And Ratings Loser

CNN’s attempt to be a middle-of-the-road news channel in the Age of Obama isn’t sticking with viewers hooked on MSNBC’s sarcastic cheerleading or Fox’s reactionary ranting.

The boss, Jon Klein is trying to make the network deliver the news better than its competitors. The problem is cable news junkies who actually watch during prime-time have gotten most of that already on the web.

The numbers aren’t promising:

•In March, CNN averaged 328,000 viewers in prime time among the audience that most news advertisers seek: viewers aged 25 to 54. In April, that number fell to 271,000

•Fox had 628,000 in March and 668,000 in April.

•MSNBC’s March average was 375,000 and 300,000 in April.

•Even CNN’s sister network, HLN, came in at 277,000 in April.

