Sticking The Boot In: RM Williams Considering Potential Sale?

Is Australia’s iconic clothing brand facing a sell-off?
Image: Morne de Klerk/Stringer
The AFR reports today that RM Williams’ owner Ken Cowley is looking to sell off the business for around $100-million.
Cowley is reportedly looking to sell up because a successor for the family-owned business cannot be found. It was founded over 80-years ago.
The potential buyers aren’t exactly unknowns, either. Apparently both David Jones and Myer were approached to buy the business. [Business Spectator]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.