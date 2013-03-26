Sticking The Boot In: RM Williams Considering Potential Sale?

Is Australia’s iconic clothing brand facing a sell-off?

Image: Morne de Klerk/Stringer

The AFR reports today that RM Williams’ owner Ken Cowley is looking to sell off the business for around $100-million.

Cowley is reportedly looking to sell up because a successor for the family-owned business cannot be found. It was founded over 80-years ago.

The potential buyers aren’t exactly unknowns, either. Apparently both David Jones and Myer were approached to buy the business. [Business Spectator]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.