Salesforce CEO Hosting Obama Fundraiser At $35,800 Per Head

Facebook employees will get to hear President Obama speak for free on April 20, but dinner with the president that night will cost quite a bit more.



$35,800 per person, to be exact.

The San Francisco Chronicle explains that Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff is hosting a fundraising dinner for Obama at his home for 60 high-rolling donors.

$30,800 of the entry fee will go to the Democratic National Committee, with the other $5,000 being split evenly between the Obama campaign’s primary and general election fund.

(Which raises the question: does Obama really expect a serious challenge in the primary?)

Donors are guaranteed that the president will speak to each table individually, with a photographer in tow to capture the moment. One donor told the Chronicle that the price left them with “a little bit of sticker shock.”

That tops the 2010 fundraising dinner at Google VP Marissa Mayer’s house, which cost $30,800 per person.

Earlier in the day, Obama will hold a lower priced fundraising event at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, with tickets ranging from $25 to $2,500.

The last time Obama was in San Francisco, he had dinner with a dozen tech CEOs and VCs, including Apple’s Steve Jobs and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.