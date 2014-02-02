Stewie From 'Family Guy' Apparently Makes An Appearance In Candy Crush Saga, And It's Terrifying

Stewie from the comedy show “Family Guy” apparently makes a creepy appearance in Candy Crush Saga, according to the Candy Crush saga wiki.

There’s an Easter Egg in the game that says “Divine” in what is believed to be the voice of Stewie. But in our opinion, it sounds more like Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons.”

“Due to the random occurance without warning, its rarity and the somewhat sinister nature of the voice, many players who encounter the easter egg find it very scary and creepy,” Candy Crush Saga wiki reads. “It is not scary to watch on a video, but when it happens ingame, it has been known to be extremely scary, and as it is a very rare occurance, by the time one encounters it for the second time, it is just as scary.

There are a few different voices you hear in the game. But the one you hear most often is widely believed to be Mr. Toffee’s voice. (Business Insider hopes to hear back from King early next week regarding this matter).

He has seven sayings, all of which are said in deep, yet pleasant voice: “Sweet,” “Tasty,” “Delicious,” “Divine,” and “Sugar Crush.”

There’s also another voice, which is isn’t as deep, when you unlock the next level and board a train. You also hear it when you need to unlock the next episode.

Check out the weird “divine” voice below.

