Martha Stewart Checked Out This Wall Streeter's Striking $30 Million Westchester Estate

Linette Lopez
Bedford Hills Compound

Martha Stewart may be growing tired of her 153-acre Cantitoe Corners estate in Bedford, N.Y., because according to the NY Post, she checked out another amazing Bedford estate belonging to financier Marvin Schwartz.

Schwartz is a managing director and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. His eclectic house, known as Twin Ponds, is on sale for $30 million.

The place is called Twin Ponds  because one of the ponds is under the house. The 6 bedroom, 3,600 square foot house sits on 21.7 acres of land and boasts floor to ceilings windows, but it’s really the grounds that will take your breath away.

The pool and massive wine cellar aren’t too shabby either.

Sally Slater at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

