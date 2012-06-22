WATCH: Jon Stewart Slams Cable Networks For Body Language Analysis

Jon Stewart attacked cable news shows for drawing a connection between President Obama and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s body language to their political relationship during the G-20 Summit in a Wednesday night segment on “The Daily Show.“



“We can really try to divine the status of international policy negotiations the same way Mystery on the Pick Up Artist lets nerds know if girls are into them? Are we doing that?” Stewart said.

The answer from cable news shows? Yes. One commentator called the body language “Chilly, like a cold Moscow winter.”

Stewart’s response: “Have you ever seen Putin not icy?”

Watch the entire segment here:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

