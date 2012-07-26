Stewart, Colbert Extend Comedy Central Deals

Comedy Central just re-upped the contracts of its two biggest stars (apologies to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Daniel Tosh), ensuring Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert will remain a late night one-two punch for the network for a few more years.



The network announced the new deals Wednesday morning. The two hosts also serve as writers and producers of their respective shows.

Stewart’s new contract locks him up through mid-2015, what would be his 17th season hosting “The Daily Show.”

Colbert’s deal keeps him on air through the end of 2014, what would be his ninth season hosting “The Colbert Report.”

Each show received four Emmy nominations last week.

