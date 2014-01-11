Professional Golfer Has A Horrifying Tan Line On His Head

When Stewart Cink finished the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawai’i, he politely took his cap off to shake the hands of his playing partners. But when he did that, he revealed a hideous tan line formed by apparently never taking his cap off during the day.

Funny tan lines are not new to Cink (see photo below). However, with Cink’s head freshly shaved, the line is more pronounced. Ben Taylor captured a screenshot of Cink’s head and shared it via Twitter.

Here is Cink in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.