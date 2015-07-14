Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack and Flickr, says 2 beliefs have brought him the greatest success in life

Slack, the workplace chat platform geared toward millennials, went public yesterday with a direct listing, rather than a traditional IPO.

The company’s co-founder, Stewart Butterfield, who also co-founded Flickr, talked to Business Insider in 2015.

Butterfield explained the values that are important in his career, as well as the advice he’d give to his 20-year-old self.

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack and Flickr, has dual degrees in philosophy and expected to pursue a career as a professor. Then he changed courses completely. Butterfield stopped by Business Insider recently and explained his thoughts on what values are important in his career. He also passed along advice to his twenty-year-old self.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on July 13, 2015.

