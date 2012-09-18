REPORT: Robert Pattinson Takes Kristen Stewart Back Just In Time For The New 'Twilight' Film

Actor Robert Pattinson is back together with Kristen Stewart after she allegedly cheated on him with her married director, the UK newspaper The Sun reported. The reconciliation comes just in time for the final “Twilight” movie, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, which is scheduled to be released in November. Pattinson and Stewart star as the film’s leads and are supposed to walk the red carpet together.



Stewart was photographed cavorting with her married “Snow White And The Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders this summer. After UsWeekly published the photos, fans of the “Twilight” series barraged Stewart with hate mail and she and Pattinson reportedly broke up.

Soon after news broke, the actress issued an apology in which she claimed she was sorry for “the hurt and embarrassment” caused.

According to The Sun‘s report, the young couple has moved back in together near Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s Los Angeles home.

Stewart, 22, topped the Forbes list of highest-paid actresses this year, beating out both Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. She was estimated to have earned $34.5 million between June 2011 and 2012.

