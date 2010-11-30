Flight Attendants Strip To Raise Money For Bankrupt Mexicana Airlines

Photo: ap

Flight attendants from bankrupt airline Mexicana pose in skimpy outfits in a new calendar aiming to raise money and attention for their plight.Mexicana, which is North America’s oldest airline, went bankrupt in August and has suspended service.



“We’re not models, we don’t have perfect bodies, but we want to keep going,” Coral Perez tells the AFP.

We’re not sure where you can buy the calendar, of which only 4,000 copies were printed.

Maribel Zavala and Coral Perez get ready for the shoot Former Mexicana airlines employees Maribel Zavala, 26, left, and Coral Perez, apply some make-up prior to a photo session in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses who lost their jobs after the company declared bankruptcy last August, have now teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) All cleared for take off Gina Agular, 29, right, Coral Perez, left, and an unidentified colleague apply some make-up prior to a photo session in Mexico City, Mexico Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. All three worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared it was bankrupt. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have now teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) They're on a rooftop in Mexico City Women who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for a photo on the rooftop of a building in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Is that an aeroplane they see? Women who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for a photo on the rooftop of a building in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Here's the final product Women, who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for pictures during an event to present their calendar in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) May is a hit Women, who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for pictures during an event to present their calendar in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) After three months without work Women, who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for pictures during an event to present their calendar in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) All to get North America's oldest airline flying again Women, who worked as Mexicana airlines stewardesses before the company stopped flying last August when it declared bankruptcy, pose for pictures during an event to present their calendar in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. 10 former Mexicana stewardesses have teamed up efforts and savings to produce a pin-up calendar as a way to earn some money and also attract attention to the plight of the airline in hopes of getting their jobs back. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Should we expect a Delta Calendar next year? See Why Air Travel Is Getting Less And Less Profitable >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.