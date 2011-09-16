WATCH: Stevie Wonder Loves His iPhone: "There's Nothing On iPhone You Can Do That I Can't Do"

During a concert last weekend, Stevie Wonder took a brief break in his set to announce his appreciation for Steve Jobs and the iPhone’s stellar accessibility features.



“I want you all to give a hand to someone that you know whose health is very bad this time, but he and his company took the challenge in making his technology accessible to everyone. In the spirit of caring and moving the world forward, Steve Jobs.”

“There’s nothing on the iPhone or the iPad that you can do that I can’t do. As a matter of fact, I can be talking to you, you can be looking at me, and I can be doing whatever I need to do and you don’t know what I’m doing. Yeah!”

Check out the video below to hear for yourself:



