Stevie Wonder just sang at Salesforce show: 'Dreamforce is the sunshine of my life'

Eugene Kim
Screen Shot 2015 09 16 at 1.21.36 PMSalesforceStevie Wonder performing at Dreamforce

Stevie Wonder just showed up on stage at the main keynote speech of Dreamforce, Salesforce’s big annual user conference.

He’s giving a live performance of some of the biggest hits, including “You’re the Sunshine of My Life” and “Signed Sealed Delivered.”

In fact, while singing “You’re the Sunshine of My Life,” Wonder slightly changed the lyrics to “Dreamforce is the sunshine of my life,” bringing some cheers from the crowd.

Dreamforce is known for having star musicians as guests. This year, Foo Fighters, The Killers, and John Legend are performing at the after party.

Wonder’s appearance wasn’t expected, but Benioff tweeted his appearance at the last minute:

 

 

