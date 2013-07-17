Stevie Wonder 'Will Never Perform In Florida Again' After Zimmerman Acquittal

‘What we can do is we can let our voices be heard,’ Wonder said in concert.

Stevie Wonder is staging a boycott against Trayvon Martin‘s homestate of Florida, in protest of George Zimmerman‘s recent acquittal.



“I decided today that until the Stand Your Ground law is abolished in Florida, I will never perform there again,” Wonder said on Sunday during a concert in Quebec City, Canada. “As a matter of fact, wherever I find that law exists, I will not perform in that state or in that part of the world.”

The Stand Your Ground Law, which justifies the use of force in self-defence before attempting to retreat, was not invoked by Zimmerman’s defence team. Still, some argue its explicit mention in the jury instructions influenced the trial’s outcome.

Before changing gears with a call for celebration, the Grammy-winning singer added:

“The truth is that — for those of you who’ve lost in the battle for justice, wherever that fits in any part of the world — we can’t bring them back. What we can do is we can let our voices be heard. And we can vote in our various countries throughout the world for change and equality for everybody. That’s what I know we can do.”

Wonders joins a growing list of celebrities speaking out against the verdict, including Rihanna, Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Beyonce.

Watch the Wonder boycott video below:

