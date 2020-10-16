Stevie Nicks participated in the viral 'Cranberry Dreams' trend for her TikTok debut

@stevienicks/TikTok Stevie Nicks sang along to ‘Dreams’ during her TikTok debut on Wednesday.

Fleetwood Mac songwriter and vocalist Steve Nicks made her TikTok debut on Wednesday by recreating a viral video featuring the band’s 1977 hit “Dreams.”

The original video, which has racked up over 53 million views, features 37-year-old Nathan Apodaca longboarding to the song while drinking from a jug of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

Since Apodaca went viral, TikTok users and celebrities alike have offered their own interpretations of the video.

In her first TikTok, Nicks laces up her rollerskates and sings along to “Dreams” – with a jug of Ocean Spray nearby.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Wednesday, Fleetwood Mac songwriter and vocalist Stevie Nicks made her TikTok debut â€” just in time to recreate a viral trend featuring the band’s 1977 hit.

37-year-old Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208, captivated TikTok viewers earlier this month with a video of himself longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while drinking from a jug of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

The clip, which Apodaca told Insider he filmed after his car broke down on his way to work, received praise for its “immaculate vibes” and racked up over 53 million views in just three weeks. It also earned the TikTokker attention from Ocean Spray, which gifted him a new truck.

Apodaca’s viral fame â€” which has even inspired a Halloween costume â€” drew new attention to the Fleetwood Mac song, landing “Dreams” back on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 21.

Celebrities have even flocked to the audio to recreate Apodaca’s video. Dr. Phil, Jimmy Fallon, and Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood posted videos of themselves drinking Ocean Spray as Stevie Nicks crooned in the background.

“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” Fleetwood captioned his video.

Stevie Nicks joined the platform to offer her own interpretation.

In her first post on the video-sharing app, the songstress laces up rollerskates while singing along to “Dreams” â€” keeping a jug of Ocean Spray nearby.

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” she captioned the clip.

The video received over 17 million views in one day, and commenters quickly deemed the clip the “most iconic thing” they’d ever seen.

Apodaca also weighed in on the artist’s interpretation.

“This is so so dope thanks,” he commented. “Steady vibin.”

Read more:

The viral cranberry juice skateboarder says the video is helping him make a down payment on a home

Celebrities are recreating the viral cranberry juice skateboarding video, from Fleetwood Mac to Jimmy Fallon

The cranberry juice skateboarding video creator is selling a Halloween costume based on the viral TikTok

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.