Stevie Nicks says she told Katy Perry to ‘walk away’ from her feud with Taylor Swift

Stevie Nicks attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stevie Nicks recently told the New Yorker that “people get knocked down because of their fame.”

She said she once advised Katy Perry to “walk away” from her feud with Taylor Swift.

“We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous,” she said.

Stevie Nicks recently spoke to the New Yorker about her relationship to fame and its effect on her peers.

The “Edge of Seventeen” rocker said she once advised Katy Perry to “walk away” from her feud with Taylor Swift, calling their now-extinct rivalry “bullshit.”

“People get knocked down because of their fame, and the Internet, and all the things that I hate. You keep yourself above that, hopefully,” Nicks explained.

“I always think of Katy Perry and I having this long talk at the Corinthia Hotel, in London, once, and she said to me — this is probably ten years ago — she said, ‘So, Stevie, who are your rivals?’ And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals.’ And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer,” she continued.

Swift and Perry’s infamous feud began in 2013 when three backup dancers hired by Swift for her “Red” tour left to join Perry on her “Prismatic World Tour.” This incident allegedly inspired Swift’s 2014 single “Bad Blood.”

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me,” Swift told Rolling Stone without naming Perry. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.'”

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammys. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

At the time, Nicks told Perry that neither of them should have “rivals,” regardless of the public’s perception.

“I said, ‘No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous,'” Nicks recounted.

“And she said, ‘Well, there’s, like, the Taylor Swift army and there’s, like, the Katy army and there’s like —’ And I was, like, ‘That’s just bullshit. You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.'”

Swift and Perry publicly reconciled in the former’s 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” after Perry sent her former friend a literal olive branch.

Swift later blamed the media for pitting the two women against each other.