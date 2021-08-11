Stevie Nicks cancels upcoming tour dates to keep safe from COVID-19

- Stevie Nicks has cancelled her upcoming concerts in the US for this year due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
- “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old singer tweeted.
- Nicks, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, had five performances planned for 2021.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Rock icon Stevie Nicks has cancelled her upcoming concerts in the US for this year due to the COVID-19 surge that the nation is grappling with.
“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old music legend said in a tweet Tuesday.
Nicks added, “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”
“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks said. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”