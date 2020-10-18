Stevie Nicks says that if she had not gotten an abortion, she's 'pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Stevie Nicks performs onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show at Barclays Centre on March 29, 2019 in New York City.

Stevie Nicks told The Guardian that she thinks reproductive rights could be in jeopardy if President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed.

Nicks emphasised the importance of abortion rights by referencing her personal experience with an abortion in 1979, two years after Fleetwood Mac released its second album, “Rumours.”

The singer said that if she hadn’t ended her pregnancy, she’s “pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”

“There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly,” Nicks told The Guardian.

Stevie Nicks said in a new interview if it weren’t for the option to have an abortion, Fleetwood Mac may not be what it is today.

The band’s vocalist and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee spoke with Jenny Stevens of The Guardian in an article published Wednesday.

In the interview, Nicks, 72, talked about women’s rights in light of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who notably took a pro-choice stance on abortion and is remembered as a champion of gender equality and women’s rights.

“Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions,” Nicks said, referencing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who he has selected to replace Ginsburg.

Nicks then brought up her own experience with having the option to safely end her own pregnancy.

She had an abortion in 1979, two years after Fleetwood Mac released its second album, “Rumours.” During this time, the band’s fame was at its height.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told The Guardian. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs â€¦ I would have had to walk away.”

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and has also had a number of solo hits.

Nicks continued, saying: “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

As Nicks expressed, many Americans are concerned about the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned

Nicks’ interview with The Guardian echoes concerns that many activists and everyday Americans have expressed in regard to reproductive rights.

After Ginsburg’s death, women’s groups spoke out with concern for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that gives women the constitutional right to end their pregnancies, which could be overturned depending on who replaces the late justice.

Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is a conservative judge. If she is confirmed, the Supreme Court will have a conservative majority.

Brendan Smialowski/Reuters Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks as she attends the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 13, 2020.

Barrett, who recently sat for two days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee, has yet to offer a firm statement on her stance on Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked Barrett: “Do you agree that Roe was wrongly decided?”

“I completely understand why you are asking the question,” Barrett said. “I can’t pre-commit or say, ‘Yes, I’m going in with some agenda,’ because I’m not. I don’t have any agenda.”

However, records of Barrett signing an Indiana newspaper ad in 2006 that called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned have resurfaced since the announcement of her nomination.

Barrett has also said that she believes it would be unlikely for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, but that she doesn’t see it as a “super-precedent” case, or a decision that would never be overturned.

Barrett’s nomination will be voted on by the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 22, and later by the full Senate.

