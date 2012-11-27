Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Throws Coach Under The Bus, Says His QB Should Just Call Plays Himself

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Bills fell to 4-7 after a loss to the Colts yesterday, and there appears to be some dissension in the ranks.According to wide receiver Stevie Johnson, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick should be calling plays, not head coach Chan Gailey. Here’s what he told Tim Graham of the Buffalo Nets:



“How I see it, I think we need to let our quarterback call these plays. He’s out there on the field. He sees the adjustments that need to be done. I think we just need to let him make adjustments on the go. I think that’s the way we can move the ball better.”

Johnson said Fitzpatrick made adjustments on the fly as the Bills tried to climb out of a 20-6 hole late in the game, and he’d like to see more of that.

Some of the elite QBs in the game have the freedom to call their own plays as certain times in games, but for the most part every team has coaches call plays.

The bigger issue is this: Johnson’s comments kind of miss the point. The Bills offence is right in the middle of the pack in points and yards per game. Not great, but still better than consensus playoff teams like Seattle and Pittsburgh.

The real problem is their defence. The Bills are 30th in points allowed, and have given up at least 35 points in five of their 11 games.

Unleashing Fitzpatrick may help a little, but it won’t fix the biggest reason they’re 4-7.

Some of Johnson’s teammates are running from his comments like mad. Here’s what CJ Spiller said:

“I’m not going to comment on that. I have no comment. Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. I’m not going to even get into ‘Coach Gailey is calling the wrong plays.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.