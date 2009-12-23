Stevie Cohen's Damien Hirst Shark Really Is In The Met

This morning we wrote about a brief talk we had with a former SAC Capital trader who told us that the famous shark in a tank purchased by SAC Capital founder does not sit in the hedge fund’s office. Instead, it’s on public display in the Met, he told us.



This turns out to be 100 per cent correct. The video below from the now defunct New York Sun explains that the shark was installed in the Met in 2007 and is scheduled to be there until sometime next year.

The Damien Hirst “art” consists of a preserved 13 foot tiger shark in a tank of formaldehyde. The actual title of the work is the ridiculously pretentious “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living.” Originally created in 1991, we saw it in the Brooklyn Museum years ago when it was part of that hugely controversial exhibit that got then Mayor Rudy up in arms. Our memory of it confirms something art critic Robert Hughes once said: it is simply miraculous what so much money and so little talent can create.

Here’s the New York Sun video:



