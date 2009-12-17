Stevie Cohen Sued By His Ex-Wife

SAC Capital founder Stevie Cohen has been sued by his ex-wife.



Patricia Cohen has filed a RICO lawsuit against Steve, his brother Donald and the hedge fund, DealBreaker reported. The suit was reportedly filed in federal court in Manhattan.

From DealBreaker:

Patricia is alleging that Steve conspired with others to conceal “significant” marital assets of which she was due after their 10 year marriage. She claims to have become suspicious of Steve after hearing about the Biovail case (on a 60 Minutes special), at which time she began her own investigation. She is seeking $300 million.

SAC spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter told Dealbreaker in a statement, “These are ludicrous allegations made by a former spouse that are entirely without merit. It is disgraceful that a member of the bar would assist her in what can only be considered a transparent attempt to extort money.”

